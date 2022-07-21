ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man Indicted for Smuggling 163 Pounds of Methamphetamine Across the US-Mexico Border

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, a federal grand jury in Phoenix, Arizona, returned a two-count indictment against Jose Luis Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, of Mexico, for Possession with Intent...

www.allaboutarizonanews.com

KYMA News 11

YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. Deputies arrived to find Mark Pierson, 54, a 16-year-old...
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa family fight suspect followed by police speeds, crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement tried to stop a man who fled from police after a family fight, but he ended up crashing in the Mesa area on Monday night. Police said they were called out to a domestic violence situation near University and Val Vista drives around 6:45 p.m. Sgt. Chuck Trapani with Mesa Police said the police helicopter spotted 45-year-old Phillip Penneman leaving the scene in a Hyundai Sonata. Officers in the air told officers on the ground, who tried to stop him, but he sped off, police said. Officers said they backed off and used their helicopter to follow Penneman. He eventually got on the U.S. 60., where officers called on the Department of Public Safety to help with its helicopter.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for string of bank robberies

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced to over three years in prison for a string of local bank robberies, authorities said Monday. Anthony Medina, 36, is scheduled to serve 40 months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bar in west Phoenix causing noise issues for some neighbors

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mexican man indicted for smuggling 163 pounds of meth into Arizona

PHOENIX — A Mexican man has been indicted after being accused of smuggling 163 pounds of meth across the border into Arizona, authorities said Wednesday. Jose Luis Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Questions remain after deadly crash involving rideshare vehicle in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - As an investigation into a deadly crash in north Phoenix continues, questions of who is financially liable for the crash are starting to surface. The incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird. According to initial statements, Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. on July 22, and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during argument in east Phoenix

Semi driver killed after truck jackknifes on I-10/I-17 stack in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck driver was killed after losing control and slamming into a pillar on a busy interchange in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. New federal laws are...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Six migrants found at checkpoint on Arizona-95

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents recently stopped a human smuggling attempt. At 7 p.m. on Monday, agents stopped a Honda Accord along Arizona-95 near Quartzite. Agents found six people in the vehicle did not have proper documentation to be in...
YUMA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Thieves stole from Phoenix veteran in home burglary

Carlos Lopez said he came home to a mess during the morning of July 24, and found that most of what he has worked for over the years were stolen, including his Air Force uniforms and other things he need to make a living. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 men shot in Phoenix, investigation underway

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that sent three men to the hospital. According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened during the overnight hours of July 26 near 32nd Avenue and Pierce Street. All three men suffered gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in stable condition. It's unclear...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park. Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Loud music becoming an issue for homeowners living near west Phoenix bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix neighborhood says loud music is keeping them up at night. Neighbors say El Rey Muerto bar on 35th and Northern avenues reopened over the weekend under new ownership. Saturday night, they say the music was unbearable, literally shaking their homes. “That’s it right there,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for leads in two 2017 murder cases

This article originally appeared Dec. 11, 2017. A 75-year-old man was found murdered in the southwest Valley. “Nobody really knows why he was killed,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “That’s why investigators are asking people in the community to help solve this.”. On Oct. 7, 2017,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction police identify, arrest suspect in triple stabbing

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction police say 42-year-old James Weston is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after he was arrested following a triple stabbing that led to a pursuit to Canyon Lake. On Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a parking lot near Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road. “A customer came in and said that down the way, about 100 feet away, some people had been injured and we needed to call 911,” said Kim Guethle, the owner of Dog Run Saloon, which shares the parking lot with other businesses. “The people that created the violence were leaving or trying to leave and our staff member put pressure on the wound of one of the people out there.”
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot and crashing into a tree overnight. Officers were called to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road late Monday night for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a tree.
PHOENIX, AZ

