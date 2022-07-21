Man Indicted for Smuggling 163 Pounds of Methamphetamine Across the US-Mexico Border

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction police say 42-year-old James Weston is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after he was arrested following a triple stabbing that led to a pursuit to Canyon Lake. On Saturday morning, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a parking lot near Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road. “A customer came in and said that down the way, about 100 feet away, some people had been injured and we needed to call 911,” said Kim Guethle, the owner of Dog Run Saloon, which shares the parking lot with other businesses. “The people that created the violence were leaving or trying to leave and our staff member put pressure on the wound of one of the people out there.”
Comments / 0