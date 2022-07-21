ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Leader of summer camp group collapses — but teens were prepared, Colorado cops say

By Maddie Capron
 5 days ago
A summer camp leader collapsed while leading teens to a camping trip, officials said. Getty Images/iStockPhoto

A summer camp leader collapsed while guiding a group of teens through the Colorado backcountry, deputies said.

The 20-year-old from Tennessee was leading a summer camp group to an overnight backpacking trip on Tuesday, July 19, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man passed out in front of the teens near Beaver Reservoir, about 55 miles northwest of Denver.

The teens started to use their resources to get help, deputies said.

“The group was well prepared with a satellite phone and while gaining signal happened upon a Forest Service employee who was able to radio for rescue efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a July 21 news release.

Officials from the Indian Peaks Fire Protection District rushed to the scene. They used a UTV and backpackers to carry the man out of the wilderness, deputies said.

About an hour and a half after the teens called for help, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and the rescue was complete.

Officials did not disclose the man’s condition at the time or his identity.

