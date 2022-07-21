Talkin’ Rock with Wolf Hoffmann of Accept and I Prevail’s Eric and Brian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, has only been stepmom to Ben Affleck‘s three kids for a week, but she’s already sharing loving moments with them! The singer was photographed giving a sweet hug to the actor’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 16, as the family spent some time in Paris, France during Jennifer’s 53rd birthday over the weekend. The teen flashed a big smile as she wrapped her arms around her dad’s new wife and donned a plaid dress.

