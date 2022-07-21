Here's How to Save $15 on the New Google Pixel Buds Pro at Launch

Bose is renowned for its audio quality and, thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sonic performance, its SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. A CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a great value, even at its $149 retail price. Right now, Amazon has it listed at just $129 in all four colorways which is a match for the lowest we've seen this speaker go since its release late last year. With its current discount, the SoundLink Flex is only $10 more than the smaller and less powerful Bose SoundLink Micro version of this speaker. At this price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Bluetooth speaker out there that's a better value.

