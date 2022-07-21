ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Here's How to Save $15 on the New Google Pixel Buds Pro at Launch

By Adam Oram
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced in May at Google's I/O developer conference, the new Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are now available to preorder. Retailing for $200 and taking aim squarely at Apple's AirPods Pro, these are Google's first active noise-canceling earbuds and you can score a set of...

CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CNET

iOS 16 Hidden Features: 5 Things to Try Out on Your iPhone

Every year, Apple spends quite a bit of time going over its big-ticket items when it comes to its latest mobile operating system, and it was no different this year for iOS 16. If you haven't already heard, unsending text messages and a redesigned lock screen will soon be coming to your iPhone, but that's just what's on the surface. Underneath, you'll be excited to learn that there are several new hidden features that might completely change how you use your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Innosilicon Fenghua No.2 GPU Launching August 3

China’s Innosilicon continues to strive forward in its attempts to provide the nation with a “domestic desktop GPU” that it can be proud of. The firm launched the Fenghua No.1 last November, but we're still learning about the first Innosilicon branded GPU, and it's nowhere to be seen on our list of the best graphics cards. The November desktop GPU still appears to be in stealth mode, but such practicalities aren’t stopping the firm’s PR machine, as it intends to launch Fenghua No.2 on August 3, reports MyDrivers.
COMPUTERS
CNET

New Tesla Orders Will Require Subscription for Navigation After Eight Years

Buyers placing orders for a new Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X or Model Y this week will no longer receive free Standard Connectivity for the lifetime of their vehicle, thanks to a change in the automaker's connectivity policy. New orders will now include just eight years of the Standard Connectivity package before it expires, requiring owners to pony up for a subscription to Tesla's Premium Connectivity tier to continue using features like "maps, navigation, voice commands and more," according to Tesla's website.
CARS
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Is Getting a New Bora Purple Color Option

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S22 in a new Bora Purple color option. New color choices could help Samsung remain competitive with Apple, which has launched new colors for the iPhone 12 and 13 in recent years. What's next. The new purple Galaxy S22 will launch on Aug. 10, the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

RedMagic 7S Pro Gaming Phone Hides Its Selfie Camera Behind the Screen

The RedMagic 7S Pro has no visible front-facing camera because its 16-megapixel selfie camera is behind the screen. On the back of the phone is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Flipping a hardware switch on the phone launches a game-focused Game Space...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Select iPad Mini Models See Prices Slashed by Up to $99

Compact tablets are great if you want the accessible features of a larger tablet in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini is our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Amazon and Walmart are offering a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Rumors: Fever Detection, New 'Pro' Version and More

The Apple Watch Series 8, expected to arrive this fall, could mark a couple of milestones for Apple's popular smartwatch. It might be the first to include a temperature sensor and also the first to come in a new "Pro" variant tailored for extreme sports. That's if reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal turn out to be true.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With 50% Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only

We all have a bunch of tech to keep charged up these days but, thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure your devices remained powered up throughout the day. Though you could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home, an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by 50%, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient spot for less. Down to $65, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to Download the iOS 16 Beta on Your iPhone Right Now

The first public beta for iOS 16 is now available for you to download and install, as long as you have a compatible iPhone. Apple's latest mobile operating system will bring several new features to your smartphone, including a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature, editable text messages and more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Yes, ISPs Really Do Throttle Your Connection Making Your Wi-Fi Slower

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your home internet is slow, it's possible that an outdated router or less-than-ideal router location could be the culprit. And there may be easy fixes for your connection issues, like upgrading to a mesh network or restarting your modem and router. But you may also be able to blame your slow Wi-Fi on something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Woot Has Lightning Charging Cables on Sale Starting at $2 Right Now

Lost your phone's charging cable or dealing with cords that have frayed? Get your power back with MFi-certified Lightning cables that are universally compatible with iPhones, iPads, iPods and more. You can grab an Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning charging cable for as low as $2 at Woot. Prices start at just $5 for a 1-foot cable, which is already $3 less than the Amazon price, and you can get an extra $3 off your order when you use the promo code CABLES at checkout. Take advantage of this offer now through July 31 or while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Bose SoundLink Flex Returns to All-Time Low Price of $129

Bose is renowned for its audio quality and, thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sonic performance, its SoundLink Flex is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. A CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a great value, even at its $149 retail price. Right now, Amazon has it listed at just $129 in all four colorways which is a match for the lowest we've seen this speaker go since its release late last year. With its current discount, the SoundLink Flex is only $10 more than the smaller and less powerful Bose SoundLink Micro version of this speaker. At this price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Bluetooth speaker out there that's a better value.
RETAIL
CNET

Mac Tips and Tricks: 10 Things You Didn't Know Your MacBook Could Do

Whether you're new to the Mac world or have been an avid user for years, there are lots of little tricks and shortcuts many people don't know about that can make your experience with these devices more productive. And what better time to learn a few new things about your Mac with the latest version of MacOS, Ventura, approaching?
COMPUTERS

