Where every combine is named Hiawatha

A John Deere S680 combine with a 640FD header made its way through a soybean field in eastern Wisconsin. Photo by Benjamin Wideman/

There is a moment on this wide continent of North America when all the combines are named Hiawatha. And all those combines are of the Ojibwa nation. And the word on the tongue of all those combines is mandaamin.

To write about corn is to write about the messiah. The vegetable messiah, as goes the Ojibwa story of Hiawatha as told by the shore of Gitchee gumee, these Big Sea waters. Where a vanquished warrior rose to save his race and thrive millions, and so transform the race of man. Mandaamin, the Ojib word for corn.