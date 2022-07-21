ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Iron Man's Jeff Bridges Says Project Was "Wonderful" but Drove Him "Absolutely Crazy"

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Iron Man being the first official entry in Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe, star Jeff Bridges has the distinction of being the franchise's first villain, though by paving new ground in the world of comic book movies, it presented the performer with some truly challenging moments. Bridges recently recounted to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Secret Invasion Release Date and Logo Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Secret Invasion will be the first Marvel Studios Original series of Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced during Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The Marvel chief revealed the series, which reunites Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull Talos after the events of 2019's Captain Marvel, will stream on Disney+ in spring 2023. A new logo was unveiled as part of the Marvel Studios Phase 5 slate, which will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters February 2023) and end with the just-announced Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. See the new look at Marvel's Secret Invasion below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Chris Pratt Teases Star-Lord's Future in the MCU

When Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 hits theaters early next year, James Gunn and David Bautista have already said they're done with the franchise. But Star-Lord himself -- Jurassic World star Chris Pratt -- has been a lot less clear about his intentions, saying at times that he hopes to reprise the role even if it's with a different filmmaker. By the time the Guardians series is done, Pratt will have played the character in three feature films, the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+, the recent Thor: Love and Thunder, and two Avengers movies...but could there be more coming?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Order May Change the MCU Forever

It's been pretty evident since the events Spider-Man: No Way Home that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would have an extended role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the character will appear at some point during the courtroom comedy. But that's not all — the character is reportedly appearing in Echo next summer and a year from then will appear in his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Release Date Officially Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more fantastic. On Saturday, during their mega panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced the first details surrounding their highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. This includes the film's release date, with the long-awaited project set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Director Olivia Newman Explains That Twist Ending

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT for “Where the Crawdads Sing!” If you haven’t seen the movie or want to read the book, steer clear!. A central question of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted to film from Delia Owen’s popular novel, is: Who killed Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson)? At first, it seems the answer might elude viewers — until the final moments of the story subtly reveal what happened to him.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Gray Man - Review

The Gray Man feels like another multi-million misfire from the Russo Brothers, who have proven that no amount of money that they are given can make a project interesting. This feels like The Bourne Identity or Mission Impossible but stripped of any sense of thrills, fun or excitement, a laborious , torturous misstep that - perhaps most surprising of all, looks incredibly cheap considering its $200 million budget afforded to it. To put it into context - that's more than Mission Impossible Fallout, at $178m - and Top Gun: Maverick - at $170m; yet I've seen classic Doctor Who episodes with better usage of effects. It's an age old case of Netflix not realising how money works - maybe giving that much budget to the directors of Cherry was a mistake in hindsight, but beyond that - what's surprising is just how much of this is so uninspiring it's hard to care by the end.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Adaptation Getting Wrecked by Critics

One of the year’s most highly anticipated films is being ravaged by critics. Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the popular novel of the same name and comes from young filmmaker Olivia Newman and is produced by Acadamy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon. The novel is one of the best-selling books of all time. So fan anticipation has been palpable since the film was announced.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The final season of ‘The Crown’ is getting a surprise new ending

Thanks to Netflix’s blockbuster series The Crown, we’ve all become avid royal watchers over the past six years. And that run may yet go on. And on…. This year’s Season 5 – streaming in November – was due to be the penultimate run, with the finale, Season 6, tapping out in 2002, the year Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother both died.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 22

The most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 22 is once again The Terminal List, an adaptation of Jack Carr's novel that stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL. It's going to be No. 1 for a while, because Amazon is the new home for shows that dads love. The rest of the top 5 is the same as it was yesterday, with The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Reacher, and Forever Summer: Hamptons. The female spy film The 355 jumps all the way up to No. 6, while the Canadian comedy The Lake slips all the way down to No. 10. John Cho's Don't Make Me Go, which is making some noise for its twist ending, is at No. 9.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Must-See Movies & TV Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

Paramount+ is a growing contender in the competitive world of streaming services. Every month sees new additions to its extensive library of classic TV, big-budget films, and original content. The complete list of what’s coming to Paramount+ hasn’t been confirmed, but the streamer has already announced several of its biggest additions for the month of August.
TV SHOWS

