Celebrities

U2, George Clooney among Kennedy Center honorees

By Associated Press
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be a “Beautiful Day” for the band U2 and four other artists when they receive this year’s Kennedy Center Honors in December. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that the Irish rock band along with actor George Clooney, singers Gladys Knight and Amy...

Parade

Kennedy Center Picks 5 Honorees for 2022

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced the five honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. The recipients set to be honored during this year's gala in Washington, D.C. are: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2 (comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.), according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC
Slipped Disc

George Clooney tops dumb Kennedy list

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC
