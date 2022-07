There is not a more salivating player ahead for general managers across the MLB ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Soto is a generational talent because most signs from his still-young tenure in the big leagues point to a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. That is also why baseball fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for how the Juan Soto sage would unfold and which team will the Nationals move him by August 3 — if at all Washington decides to pull the trigger.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO