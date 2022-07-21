ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Target Kathy Hilton In Wild Midseason Trailer

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vg2fu_0gnqrb8Q00
Image Credit: Bravo

The midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all about Kathy Hilton. The footage released July 21 shows Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Diana Jenkins all holding Kathy responsible for whatever drama that goes down in Aspen, Colorado. “I saw her just so angry,” Erika says, seemingly about Kathy, while Lisa admits that she “locked herself in the bedroom” during the fighting.

As footage shows Kathy leaving the trip, and announcing that she’s “f*cking pissed off,” Diana tells Erika and Crystal Kung Minkoff that Kathy – who has become a fan-favorite with Bravo fans — was “raging” and acted completely out of character.

Later on in the trailer, Lisa confronts Kathy over the latter’s drama with her sister Kyle Richards. “I just wanna know where that hatred comes from,” Lisa says, to which Kathy responds, “You can be very unkind too.”

But Kyle appears to be on her sister’s side, for now, as she’s seen telling Dorit Kemsley that “someone” on the cast wants Kathy to look bad. The camera flashes to Erika, Lisa, and Diana.

There’s more drama when Crystal fights with Erika by defending the victims of Tom Girardi‘s alleged crimes. Garcelle Beavuais is still no fan of Erika, while Lisa clashes with Sutton Stracke and even demands that she get out of her house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C07G3_0gnqrb8Q00
Lisa Rinna; Erika Jayne (Photo: Bravo)

There’s been buzz about the drama in Aspen ever since the Beverly Hills ladies headed to Kyle’s home in Colorado at the start of the year. It’s been rumored that Kathy may have said something insensitive that Erika and Lisa are trying to bring to light. But we’ll only find out the truth when we watch the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Dine with Heather Dubrow, Undercover Billionaire Star and More

Tarek El Moussa will always make time for the people who matter most in his life. In a photo shared to Instagram, the Flipping 101 star, 40, advised his followers to "make time for the people and the things that matter to you." The post featured him and his pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, posing behind a group of well-dressed friends who reconnected over dinner on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Local
California Entertainment
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Stars Reveal New Farm Purchase Amid Sale Drama

The Roloffs on Little People, Big World have recenrtly been dealing with drama between Matt Roloff and his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff. The bulk stems from the sale of the family farm in Oregon, with Matt Roloff calling out his sons in an Instagram post that sparked a response from Zach Roloff in the comments. Jeremy Roloff was included in the potential drama, but his latest decision with his wife Audrey and their kids points to him landing closer to his father's side.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Kathy Hilton
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Planning For More Kids: They Feel It’s ‘Important’ To Give Malti Siblings

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 40, may be parents of one right now, but they’re hoping that will change in the future. The singer and actress, who welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate on Jan. 15, have already “discussed having more kids,” according to multiple sources. “They’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Attorney ignites nasty feud with Erika Jayne after putting offer on her former home

One of the lawyers involved in the many ongoing lawsuits against Erika Jayne has bizarrely announced he’s attempting to buy her and Tom Girardi’s former home. Ronald Richards — the former trustee attorney on Girardi’s bankruptcy case and current attorney in a $5 million fraud lawsuit against Jayne — announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and wife Lauren Boyette-Richards put a $6.9 million offer on the Pasadena, Calif., estate.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Bravo#The Real Housewives Of
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Recap: Marlo Hampton Breaks Down & Ends The Group’s Blue Ridge Trip Early

For the first time ever, the ladies were kicked off a trip on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The drama on the July 24 episode started when Kenya Moore rejoined the group at the house Marlo Hampton rented in Blue Ridge. After her fight with Marlo the night before, Kenya slept at her own cabin down the street, but in the morning, she made her way over to Marlo’s house and told Sanya Richards-Ross that she didn’t agree with the way Marlo was treating her nephews.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Report: Teresa Giudice And Dina Manzo Have Falling Out Over Luis Ruelas And Dave Cantin; Will Dina Attend Teresa and Luis’ Wedding?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been plagued by drama. First, Teresa announced that none of her RHONJ co-stars would be in her eight-person bridal party. Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, who is Teresa’s brother, were furious that Melissa was excluded.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

Pedro Jimeno Shares Cryptic Message About ‘How to Live’ His Life Amid Chantel Everett Divorce

Slamming Chantel? Pedro Jimeno shared a cryptic message amid his divorce from estranged wife, Chantel Everett, before teasing his new podcast. “Remember, that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives,” The Family Chantel star, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 21.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
221K+
Followers
19K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy