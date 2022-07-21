ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway man given 12 years in prison for distributing heroin

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago
BJ Thomas Frazier (Courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for distributing heroin, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

BJ Thomas Frazier, 38, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of heroin, according to a news release. Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Frazier faced between five and 30 years in prison, according to the release.

Frazier was one of three people arrested in April 2020 after a drug bust at a Conway-area motel room.

