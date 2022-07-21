ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

StarMed in Onslow County to continue COVID testing

By Jason O. Boyd
 5 days ago
(Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — StarMed Healthcare announced it will continue COVID-19 testing in eight counties, including Onslow County.

In a media release Thursday, StarMed officials said the organization will continue to offer COVID-19 testing and/or vaccinations in eight North Carolina counties:

  • Onslow: 4355 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540 (testing and vaccines)
  • Buncombe: Asheville Mall, 3 South Tunnel Rd., Asheville (testing)
  • Catawba: Catawba Health Dept. parking lot, 3070 11th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory (testing)
  • Gaston: StarMed Healthcare Gastonia, 405 N. Chester St., Gastonia (testing and vaccines)
  • Guilford: Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro (testing)
  • Iredell: Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 145 Mt. Vernon Church Rd., Olin (testing)
  • Iredell: Northview Church of Christ, 2615 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville (testing)
  • Iredell: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Dr., Mooresville (testing)
  • Iredell: Mitchell Community College, Continuing Education Bldg., 323 Drake St., Statesville (testing)
  • Mecklenburg: StarMed FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte (testing and vaccines)
  • Mecklenburg: StarMed, Eastland mall site, across from 5344 Central Ave., Charlotte (testing and vaccines)
  • Mecklenburg: Archdale Park & Ride, 6230 South Blvd., Charlotte (testing)
  • Mecklenburg: Matthews Theater, 9508 Northeast Ct., Matthews (testing)
  • Watauga: Watauga County Health Dept., 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone (testing)

StarMed has been providing testing for the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue after its contract with the state expires on July 31. StarMed has administered more than 1.4 million tests, vaccinations and antibody treatments during the process.

“We’re extremely proud that our organization has played a key role during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO. “We strive to serve our entire community, especially those who may not have access or means to the medical services they need. I’d like to thank our partners at NCDHHS, and all the county health departments, churches and community leaders that worked with us to provide essential COVID-19 services throughout the state. Thanks also to our StarMed teammates, whose dedication, energy, and willingness to serve were a cornerstone to helping our communities.”

