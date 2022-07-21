ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines CEO says flying will not return to normal until summer 2023

By Dan Carson
 5 days ago
In a Wednesday interview with CNBC, United CEO Scott Kirby blamed staffing shortages, fuel prices and a looming recession for the airline's decision to continue running an abbreviated flight...

Chron.com

Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

