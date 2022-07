New York comes to life in the summer, when the world is truly a New Yorker’s stage and the streets often become alive with performance and energy. If you’ve been lucky enough to scope out or stumble upon a performance by The Opera Next Store, an opera company created in summer 2020 to help bring live performance back to New York, you know that this immersive live music is what makes the heat of the city worth staying in.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO