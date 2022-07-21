ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home

By Emily Van de Riet
webcenterfairbanks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – A detective in California recovered $482,000 that was scammed from a couple last month, according to officials. The Santa Clara...

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 4

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
SFist

Convicted Boogaloo Shooter Steven Carrillo Receiving Medication for Mental Illness, and Other Details Emerge

Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has already pleaded guilty in federal court in the May 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland, for which he's been sentenced to 41 years behind bars. And he's pleaded guilty to killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy days later, and that case is still pending. But now we're getting a bit more of the timeline filled in of Carrillo's violent spree, inspired by the Boogaloo movement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Newton
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Announce An Upsurge In Watch Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brawl leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

Man shot during large fight in Salinas, police say

SALINAS, Calif. — Shots fired during a large fight in Salinas led to one man being hospitalized. According to the Salinas Police Department, early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a large fight on the 200 block of Main Street. When officers arrived...
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gilroy Dispatch

DA says police killing of Gilroy murder suspect was legal

Santa Clara County investigators determined that police “lawfully shot and killed” David Tovar, Jr., an unarmed suspect who was wanted in a string of South County crimes when officers tried to arrest him in San Jose last year. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Former Oakland Police Chief to receive $1.5 million settlement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick will receive a $1.5 million settlement from the city of Oakland, according to the Oakland City Council meeting agenda. The settlement is part of a wrongful termination suit that the former Chief filed after being fired. In 2020 KRON4...
KRON4 News

Firearms recovered from gang member after search warrant: San Mateo police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old Burlingame man was charged with multiple weapons-related charges, the San Mateo Police Department announced Friday in a press release. A number of weapons were recovered after police executed a search warrant in the residences of suspect and gang member Alan Ayala. Officers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy