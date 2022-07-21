ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

ISP: Clinton man accused in stabbing charged with attempted murder

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation into a stabbing Wednesday morning ended with the arrest of a Clinton man on felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, according to the Indiana State Police.

Dustin Wheeler, 40, was booked into Sullivan County Jail after hiding in a home for more than an hour before turning himself into officers waiting outside.

Court docs: Ax attack, drugs lead to charges

Emergency responders were called to the home in Sullivan – located in the southwestern part of the state – at about 11:20 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. By the time emergency responders arrived, the victim had already been taken a hospital, police said.

Medics later flew the victim to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Wheeler remained inside the home at first but eventually came out to be taken into custody at about 12:50 p.m., police said.

The case remains under investigation.

