Washington, DC

Mets-Nationals Juan Soto trade could require dealing All-Star and ‘key’ prospect, MLB insider says

By Mike Rosenstein
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden identified 10 MLB clubs who are “realistic trade partners” for the Washington Nationals, who appear to be getting ready to unload All-Star outfielder Juan Soto ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. That’s because Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from...

