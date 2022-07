Superstar Dwayne Johnson’s rebooted XFL football league will launch in 2023, with Dallas-Fort Worth and Arlington as major players. In addition to having a team of its own, the City of Arlington is XFL’s new football operations "hub," the league announced on Monday, July 25. The XFL and Arlington inked a three-year agreement that will create a centralized performance facility plus multiple local practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the league’s eight teams.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO