July 26 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is considering a change to its COVID-19 misinformation policy now that the pandemic "has evolved." Meta has asked the company's Oversight Board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, to decide whether removing "false claims about masks, social distancing and vaccines" on Facebook is still appropriate as "countries around the world seek to return to more normal life," Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said Tuesday in a blog post.

INTERNET ・ 10 MINUTES AGO