Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny skies with poor air quality inland
Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday with a chance of some inland thunderstorms.
Air quality is expected to be unhealthy inland but better conditions can be found near the coast.
A high pressure ridge that has kept our afternoons warm is expected to begin moving away from the region.
That means temperatures are likely to cool down a few degrees for the weekend.

