Attention friends of Dotti Bok, and those who love her. She has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer; she is on hospice and is not expected to live more than three weeks. If you would like to send her a card, here is the address: 3 Arlington Court, Novato, CA 94947, care of her daughter, Chris Osborne.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO