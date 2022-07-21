ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Astoria Experiences Power Outages While Con Ed Asks Central Queens Customers to Conserve Energy

Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfSY8_0gnqd6PU00
Con Ed is asking its customers in central Queens to conserve energy while crews repair equipment (Photo: Con Ed/twitter)

More than 520 Con Edison customers are without power in Astoria, with the utility company saying service is expected to be restored this afternoon.

This morning nearly 800 Con Edison customers were without power including 522 customers in Astoria, according to the company’s outage map. The map said the cause of the outage was weather related.

The utility giant is also calling on residents and business owners in central Queens to conserve energy due to problems with equipment.

The central Queens neighborhoods where Con Ed is asking customers to conserve energy include Corona, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok and Hillcrest. The area has about 84,900 customers.

Con Edison has reduced voltage by 8 percent to these central Queens areas while repairs are made.

The energy giant has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning.

The area of focus covers an area bounded by the Long Island Expressway and the Long Island Railroad on the north, the Cross Island Parkway on the east, Grand Central Parkway on the south, and Queens Boulevard on the west.

The announcement comes on a day when the city is experiencing extreme heat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

DOT Reduces Hours of Operation at Main Street Flushing Busway

The Dept. of Transportation has reduced the operational hours of the controversial Main Street busway in Flushing. The busway, which runs down a .6-mile stretch of Main Street between Northern Boulevard and Sanford Avenue, is now in operation from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Sundays having previously been in effect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The new rules went into force earlier this month.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollis Hills, NY
City
Kew Gardens, NY
Queens, NY
Industry
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Oakland Gardens, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Queens, NY
Business
Queens Post

Elected Officials and Local Leaders Hold Rally in LIC Calling for Revitalization of Newtown Creek Shoreline

Elected officials and local leaders held a rally in Long Island City Friday calling on the city and state to repair a badly damaged section of the Newtown Creek. The rally took place in front of the Dutch Kills Tributary near 29th Street, where large chunks of a retaining wall surrounding the creek have collapsed, causing concrete and debris to spill into the waterway.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 14 Units in Long Island City, Studios Start at $2,431 Per Month

The NYC Housing Preservation & Development launched a lottery Tuesday for 14 income-restricted units in a 12-story luxury building on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City. The development, called The Green House, is located at 10-25 Jackson Ave. —between 50th and 51st Avenues—and consists of 46 units. The building is striking since it is covered by three large murals that each measure about nine stories tall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queens Boulevard#Long Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Queens Post

Grubhub Partners With Maspeth Restaurant to Donate 500 Meals to Long Island City Veterans Shelter

More than 500 meals were donated to a veterans shelter in Long Island City last week through an initiative that brings Grubhub, local restaurants and community organizations together. Council members Bob Holden and Julie Won joined representatives of Grubhub to donate 500 meals— prepared by the Maspeth restaurant O’Neill’s—to residents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Jessica Ramos Accuses AOC of Being Absent From District, But Cabán and Mamdani Come to Congresswoman’s Defense

State Sen. Jessica Ramos took a shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday in a flurry of tweets accusing the congresswoman of being absent from the district. The tweets were sparked by a medical student who took to Twitter to criticize the congresswoman for not meeting with health policy experts to discuss socialized medicine. The student said that an AOC staffer said: “We’re not doing healthcare right now.”
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

DSW To Close at Queens Place Mall, to be Replaced by Lidl

A well-known shoe retailer is closing at the Queens Place Mall, and it will be replaced by an international grocery store. DSW, which is currently a flagship store along with Target at the 88-01 Queens Blvd mall in Elmhurst, is slated to close next month, with the company’s lease ending. Lidl, a German discount grocery chain, is moving into the space—and is anticipated to open during the first quarter of 2024.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy