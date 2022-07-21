Astoria Experiences Power Outages While Con Ed Asks Central Queens Customers to Conserve Energy

Con Ed is asking its customers in central Queens to conserve energy while crews repair equipment (Photo: Con Ed/twitter)

More than 520 Con Edison customers are without power in Astoria, with the utility company saying service is expected to be restored this afternoon.

This morning nearly 800 Con Edison customers were without power including 522 customers in Astoria, according to the company’s outage map. The map said the cause of the outage was weather related.

The utility giant is also calling on residents and business owners in central Queens to conserve energy due to problems with equipment.

The central Queens neighborhoods where Con Ed is asking customers to conserve energy include Corona, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok and Hillcrest. The area has about 84,900 customers.

Con Edison has reduced voltage by 8 percent to these central Queens areas while repairs are made.

The energy giant has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until crews complete repairs. The company also asks customers to limit unnecessary use of air conditioning.

The area of focus covers an area bounded by the Long Island Expressway and the Long Island Railroad on the north, the Cross Island Parkway on the east, Grand Central Parkway on the south, and Queens Boulevard on the west.

The announcement comes on a day when the city is experiencing extreme heat.