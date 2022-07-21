ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Dramatic video as hero officer saves woman from burning car

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzUkD_0gnqd3lJ00

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (KFOR/Storyful) – An off-duty police officer came upon a crash site with a woman trapped inside a burning car. Two views of her dramatic rescue were captured on camera.

Mount Pleasant Police Officer Doug Richards was driving home on Interstate 26 after his shift around 1:30 a.m. in North Charleston, South Carolina, and was in the right place at just the right time to save a woman whose foot was pinned inside her burning vehicle.

“Please help me! I don’t want to die,” the woman pleaded to Officer Richards. “It’s okay, sweetheart. I got you, okay?” he calmly replied.

Not only did Officer Richards free the woman, he also extinguished the fire. A passerby helped him carry the woman to safety.

“Officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire, and reassured the driver as he got her out of the car,” MPPD said .

Dash and body camera footage are combined above, showing two different angles of the May 26th rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy