When Stan Lee was “The Man” at Marvel, his catchphrase was “Excelsior!”. I think Kevin Feige’s should be “Go big or go home.”. You knew that Marvel was going to have to do something absurdly huge to try to top the already-pretty-absurdly-epic Avengers: Endgame. And at Comic-Con, they announced their plan. They’re not making one new Avengers movie, they’re making two. They will appear in Phase Six of the MCU; Secret Wars will be the conclusion of that phase, which is part of what Marvel is now officially calling “The Multiverse Saga.”

