ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Monarch butterflies have been added to the endangered species list

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLP3A_0gnqclM700

Monarch butterflies have been added to the endangered species list, which means they are just few steps away from extinction.

Scientists have added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list after seeing a decline in numbers, according to The Associated Press.

According to the New York Times, part of the reason is because of plant loss and climate change.

It’s the first time that the monarch butterfly has been added to the endangered species list, which is compiled by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, according to the AP. This new categorization means that the monarch is just two steps away from being extinct. The IUCN estimates that the monarch butterfly population in North America has declined between 22% to 72% over the last 10 years.

In North America, monarch butterflies in the millions take the longest migration of “any insect species known to science.” They winter in the mountains of central Mexico they migrate north to Canada, while breeding all the way. By summer, they migrate back to Mexico, said the AP. Some monarch butterflies in winter spend time in coastal California and migrate to several western states during the spring and summer.

What are some ways to help monarch butterflies? The AP said that planting more milkweed can help, because that is what the monarch caterpillars depend on during that phase of their lifecycle.

Another problem that the NYT highlighted was that American farmers have been turning to crops that “were genetically modified to withstand glyphosate,” which is a herbicide found in weed killer. Glyphosate was sprayed across vast areas of farmland, which took out a lot of milkweed plants.

The United States has not added the monarch butterflies to the Endangered Species Act but several environmental groups think it should be, according to the AP.

The NYT said that in 2020, U.S. wildlife officials noticed that monarch butterflies were getting closer to possible extinction but weren’t added to the list because officials believed that conservation of other species needed to be prioritized.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
110K+
Followers
118K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy