The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be without wide receiver Justyn Ross this season. Ross was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon after he underwent foot surgery. “It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before. It wasn’t functioning quite the way he wanted,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said via Yahoo. “It was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it, so they went in and re-did it. And we’re hoping this works out well.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO