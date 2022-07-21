ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Victor Reyes left on Detroit's bench on Thursday afternoon

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Oakland...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Braves announcer wore ridiculously tight shirt

Atlanta Braves announcer Paul Byrd was rocking the extra smedium shirt for Saturday’s game between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels, and there’s a funny story behind his tight attire. Byrd was serving as an analyst for the game alongside fellow former Brave Brian Jordan, who had a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

MLB rumors: This Padres trade for 2 Cubs stars could net massive prospect return

The San Diego Padres have reportedly discussed a trade with the Chicago Cubs for both Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Such a trade would net a large return for the Cubbies. Happ and Contreras were expected to go to separate trade destinations, but any deal to the same organization could help increases the prospect capital involved. The San Diego Padres have such a farm system, and AJ Preller isn’t afraid to trade away said prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Willi Castro
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets infeilder Jeff McNeil is sittting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McNeil is being replaced in left field by Mark Canha verus Padres starter Blake Snell. In 313 plate appearances this season, McNeil has a .297 batting average with a .774 OPS, 4...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Kris Bryant on Rockies' bench Monday

Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rams' Darrell Henderson participating in training camp

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue noted that Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was participating in training camp after dealing with a soft tissue injury in the spring. What It Means:. Henderson was not able to participate in spring practices after suffering an unspecified soft tissue injury, but it seems...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Diego's C.J. Abrams scratched on Saturday, Ha-seong Kim to start

San Diego Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Ha-seong Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth after C.J. Abrams was scratched before Saturday's contest. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, Kim's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jose Ramirez sitting for Guardians Sunday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Ramirez is being replaced at designated hitter by Josh Naylor versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 389 plate appearances this season, Ramirez has a .287 batting average with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs on bench Monday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, and a strikeout on Sunday in his first start since July 13. J.T. Realmuto will take back over behind the plate Monday and bat cleanup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' Monday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are holding the lefty-hitting Hall out against Atlanta's southpaw. Alec Bohm is taking over at DH while Johan Camargo enters the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman kept on Cardinals' bench Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was picked as Saturday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 108 batted balls this season, Gorman has accounted for a 13.9% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy