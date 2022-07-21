Be your own barista with the Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker—save $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Nothing beats a fresh cup of joe in the morning. Instead of waiting in line for what feels like forever at the coffee shop, make tasty java in the comfort of your own kitchen. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is the perfect addition to your kitchen essentials and it's available for a handy discount at Bed Bath & Beyond.

The home shopping outlet has the compact coffee maker on sale for $60 in eight different colors. The K-Mini Plus is typically listed for $109.99, but Bed Bath & Beyond has it at a price cut of $49.99—that's a 45% discount. You can score those savings on the coffee maker in Aqua Blue, Cardinal Red and other stylish shades.

Keurig says the K-Mini Plus can prepare coffee for six-and 12-ounce cups, along with most travel mugs. It also includes a K-Cup pod storage container able to hold up to nine pods. Its drip tray and water reservoir are both removable and dishwasher friendly, allowing for easy cleanings after many mornings of your favorite brew. With a simple push-button control on top of the device, Keurig says the K-Mini Plus can brew a cup of coffee in about two minutes. Its "mini" name comes from its width that's less than five inches, making it an easy addition to your kitchen counter no matter how crowded it is.

You can make your mornings complete by bringing the K-Mini Plus into your home. Other quality coffee makers can cost a pretty penny, so this deal is one to celebrate. Find out more about the appliance and score it before the deal loses its flavor.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Bed Bath and Beyond for $60 (Save $49.99)

