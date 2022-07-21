ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers recall Ezequiel Duran, place Brad Miller on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esIpj_0gnqabbH00

The Texas Rangers recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock in time to be available for Thursday afternoon’s game in Miami.

The Rangers placed infielder/outfielder Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a neck strain. The earliest eligible return for Miller is next Thursday.

Duran, 23, saw his first career Major League action earlier this season, batting .258 with two home runs and eight RBIs over 16 games in June with the Rangers.

After being sent to Round Rock on June 25, Duran excelled, batting .295 with six home runs, five doubles and 17 RBIs in 18 games. He began the season at Double-A Frisco, batting .317/.365/.574 in 45 games.

Miller last played Sunday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter against the Seattle Mariners. He had been scratched from the lineup the previous day due to neck tightness.

In 65 games for Texas this season, Miller is batting .207 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortiz
Sportsnaut

Trea Turner, Dodgers seek bounce-back win over Nationals

Trea Turner continues to show he is completely comfortable being front and center with the Los Angeles Dodgers almost a full year since he last played for the Washington Nationals. Turner and Max Scherzer came to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the trade deadline last season. Though the presence...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Giants turn to Carlos Rodon vs. D-backs in effort to end skid

San Francisco Giants left-hander Carlos Rodon will aim to keep his strong season going when he takes the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Rodon made the National League All-Star team due to his strong first half. He will make his 20th start of the campaign and has struck out 138 in 110 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Il#The Texas Rangers#Triple A Round Rock#Major League#Frisco
Sportsnaut

White Sox set for first appearance in Colorado since ’17

The Chicago White Sox made a push before the All-Star break by winning three of four games against the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins. Chicago stumbled out of the break, dropping two to the second-place Cleveland Guardians before winning the final two to split the four-game series. Now the White Sox want to build on their momentum when they open a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Padres eager to shake off ugly loss to Tigers

The San Diego Padres didn’t look like a team fighting for a playoff berth on Monday. They were thumped 12-4 by one of the majors’ worst teams, the Detroit Tigers. San Diego, which has lost two straight, will look for a quick turnaround when it plays the second of three games in Detroit on Tuesday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportsnaut

Twins’ Miguel Sano ready to return vs. Brewers

The last time the Milwaukee Brewers failed to score, the National League Central leaders responded with a seven-run inning and a 10-run showing against another division leader. Coming off their first shutout defeat in more than a month, the Brewers seek a similar rebound performance Tuesday night when they host...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Angels search for offensive answers in Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels again on Tuesday night, two teams going nowhere but still trying to finish the season strong. Both teams have struggled on offense, as only the Oakland A’s and Detroit Tigers have scored fewer runs than the Royals and Angels in the American League.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Phillies rookie Bryson Stott seeks encore against Braves

Bryson Stott may not have eye-popping statistics, but he continues to provide clutch hits for the Philadelphia Phillies. The ever-improving rookie crushed a three-run home run off A.J. Minter with two outs in the eighth inning on Monday to give Philadelphia a come-from-behind, 6-4 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy