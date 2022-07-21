San Francisco police arrest suspect in SFO stabbing
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a San Francisco International Airport employee on...www.sfgate.com
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a San Francisco International Airport employee on...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0