San Francisco police arrest suspect in SFO stabbing

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 5 days ago
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a San Francisco International Airport employee on...

SFGate

Suspect Arrested On Suspicion Of Saturday Stabbing Murder

HAYWARD (BCN) Hayward Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning, the department announced on Monday. Chad Williams, 24, of Hayward, reportedly turned himself in for the alleged murder, police said. On Saturday at around 7:56 a.m., Officers responded to the 24000 of...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
CBS San Francisco

Early morning shootout near SF General leaves homes, cars riddled with bullets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brazen shootout in the Mission District left multiple homes, cars and a school riddled with bullet holes and abruptly woke neighbors early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:23 am near 25th and Utah Streets, just blocks away from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.Officers say more than 100 rounds were fired and dozens of shell casings were found on the street.Neighbors told KPIX some of the gunfire was so loud that it sent them ducking for cover inside their homes. KPIX 5 cameras got a look inside one of the homes where bullets went through the walls.A total of four homes were hit, but no one inside was injured, authorities said.Police said two people showed up separately with injuries at the hospital on their own. They were expected to survive. The circumstances of this shooting are still under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.  Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Car Theft Suspect Arrested After Alleged Hit-And-Run Collision

A man suspected of stealing a car and then causing a hit-and-run crash was arrested Saturday by San Mateo police. At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Fairfax Avenue to investigate the collision, which allegedly was caused by Fredy Marroquin Turcois, a 19-year-old San Mateo resident.
SAN MATEO, CA
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Partial Telegraph Ave. closure in Berkeley due to vehicle crash

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police are advising the public to avoid area of Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street Monday evening, due to a vehicle crash. According to police, the crash has led to the closure of Telegraph between Ward and Carleton, as well as closed Derby between Dana and Regent.
BERKELEY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFist

Convicted Boogaloo Shooter Steven Carrillo Receiving Medication for Mental Illness, and Other Details Emerge

Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has already pleaded guilty in federal court in the May 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland, for which he's been sentenced to 41 years behind bars. And he's pleaded guilty to killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy days later, and that case is still pending. But now we're getting a bit more of the timeline filled in of Carrillo's violent spree, inspired by the Boogaloo movement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay man fighting for his life after beating in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A South Bay man is fighting for his life after being attacked by a group of people. Police investigators said the violence happened near an entrance to the popular San Pedro Square restaurant & entertainment district in Downtown San Jose. "We received a call of a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Thieves Ram Car Into Oakland Ice Cream Shop

An Oakland ice cream shop is picking up the pieces after a car intentionally rammed into the store during a break-in that was captured on camera. Surveillance footage shows the moment when the car backed into the front window of Justin Mruskovic's Italian ice and ice cream shop Flavor Brigade.
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Pinole mourns death of community member struck by car in crosswalk

The community of Pinole is in mourning after a longtime local church staff member was fatally struck by a vehicle in the city on Tuesday, July 19. Police responded to the intersection of Tennent Avenue and Pear Street, near St. Joseph’s Church, on Tuesday afternoon after a woman was struck in the crosswalk as she was crossing the street. “The driver of the vehicle is not believed to have been speeding, but rather was distracted,” citiy officials reported.
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Former Oakland Police Chief to receive $1.5 million settlement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick will receive a $1.5 million settlement from the city of Oakland, according to the Oakland City Council meeting agenda. The settlement is part of a wrongful termination suit that the former Chief filed after being fired. In 2020 KRON4...
SFGate

Missing 37-Year-Old Woman Safely Located

OAKLAND (BCN) A 37-year-old woman reported missing in Oakland last week has been found, police said Monday morning. Anabel Medina-Almanza, who was last seen July 21, has been safely located, according to Oakland police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the...
OAKLAND, CA
