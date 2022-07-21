ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Is Ready To Live The Life She Deserves In Olivia Wilde’s New Thriller

By Noah Thompson
 5 days ago

This may come as a surprise to some people, but the pearly gates and well-kept lawns of ideal suburban America? Nothing is ever as pleasant as it seems. Truly a shocker, we know. Of course, the disruption of romanticized American lives has spawned countless notable films, such as “Blue Velvet” by...

New Films From Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Todd Field & Luca Guadaginio To Debut At 2022 Venice Film Festival [Complete List]

The 79th Venice Film Festival is about a month away and the Biennale organization set cinephiles’ hearts aflutter this morning with its 2022 program. This year’s slate includes new films from Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”), Todd Field (“Tar”), Luca Guadaginio (“Bones & All”) Martin McDonaugh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”) and Olivia Wilde (“Don’t Worry Darling”), among others. Overall, it is a very Hollywood-friendly lineup this year.
Taron Egerton Talks About How Conversations For Cyclops Went Nowhere Very Early

After his performance in 2019’s “Rocketman,” Taron Egerton‘s Hollywood star is the highest it’s ever been. And Egerton’s 2022 is off to a great start with AppleTV+. He co-stars in Dennis Lehane‘s true-crime series “Black Bird,” just released earlier this month. He’s also in “Tetris,” about the creation of the uber-popular video game, but its release on the platform is yet to be determined.
‘Medieval’ Trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine & Matthew Goode Star In The Most Expensive Czech Movie Ever Made

Medieval epics have an audience, as Ridley Scott fans will attest. Scott’s films like the recent “The Last Duel,” 2010’s “Robin Hood,” and 2005’s “Kingdom Of Heaven” are all big tales of knights, kingdoms, and swordplay. Even “Braveheart,” and David Michôd‘s 2019 Shakespeare adaptation “The King” are in the same vein. But none of those may go as far as depicting medieval life and combat as “Medieval,” the upcoming film that’s the most expensive Czech movie ever made.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ First Look: ‘In Bruges’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brandon Gleeson Reunite For Martin McDonagh’s Latest

It’s almost half a decade since Irish director Martin McDonagh had his breakout with 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri.” “In Bruges” and “Seven Psychopaths” are cult films, to be sure, but “Billboards” was the director’s first critical sensation. The film pulled in $160 million at the global box office, nearly five times as much as “In Bruges.” And the movie also won Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell’s performances, along with a Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay nomination for McDonagh.
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77

July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role in the iconic 1950s television sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his management team said. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Dow's managers, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said in a statement on Facebook.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Review: Sterlin Harjo’s Brilliant Indigenous Teens Comedy Returns For A Confident Second Season

Comedies often defy the concept of the sophomore slump and actually improve in their second seasons as the writers learn how to write for the timing of their characters, and everyone gains confidence through the mandate of a renewal. It’s hard to believe that FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” one of the best comedies of 2021, could get better, but the first four episodes of season two display little sign of decline, hinting at a year that could be even emotionally richer than the first. If there’s a criticism here, it’s that these four episodes sometimes lean into the emotional undercurrents of this world more than ever before, although creators Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and their team of talented writers never forget the unique sense of humor that has made this show feel like nothing else on TV. While there’s a feeling that things are getting more emotionally intense on the res, that makes sense as the show’s central characters mature and come to terms with the harsh world around them (and even the one that most people can’t see).
‘TÁR’ Teaser Trailer: Director Todd Field Returns 16 Years Later With Cate Blanchett As A Musical Genius

Todd Field made a new movie sixteen years after “Little Children” and twenty-one after “In the Bedroom” were released. Both films landed Field an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, while “In the Bedroom” was also nominated for Best Picture. His latest, “TÁR” sees Field collaborate with Cate Blanchett for the first time. In a recent interview with The Film Comment Podcast, Blanchett herself described the process of working with Field as fantastic:
‘The Undeclared War’ Trailer: Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg & Hannah Khalique-Brown Star In A Cyber-Thriller Peacock Series

In a world where we rely heavily on technology, hackers get smarter and wiser and can crumble entire countries if they choose. But what happens when these cyber attacks happen? Who is there to stop them? What happens when you cross technology with a thriller? Well, you get the Peacock original series “The Undeclared War.”
‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ Trailer: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Documentary Hits Theaters This August

Four years after his last feature film, “Suspiria,” Luca Guadagnino is back with not one but two movies this year. In November, he will release “Bones & All,” starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, and André Holland. In the meantime, however, his latest documentary, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams,” will be hitting theatres this summer. The film will also mark Guadagnino’s return to Sony Pictures Classics after “Suspiria” was distributed by Amazon.
‘Till’ Trailer: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopie Goldberg & More Star In The Emmett Till Story

How do you overcome an unimaginable tragedy? The murder of Emmett Till remains one of the cruelest and most disturbing events in U..S history. While many know this as a pivotal point in civil rights history, its meaning is even more significant for the woman who knew him best. Till’s mother — Mamie Till Mobley — used her pain and heartache to fight for a better future. Her path from grief to activism is chronicled in the new film “Till.”
Keanu Reeves Shares Updates On His ‘BRZRKR’ Netflix Film And Anime [Comic-Con]

We’ve all come to love and accept Keanu Reeves as a killing machine on the big screen, but his action prowess does not end with the “John Wick” franchise. This past week, Reeves also stopped by Comic-Con to discuss his ambitions for “BRZRKR,” the popular comic book series he co-authored that he is prepping as both a Netflix film and anime series.
Kevin Feige Comments On Ryan Gosling’s Desire To Play ‘Ghost Rider’ [Comic-Con]

Whenever actors are on tour for their latest studio tentpole, questions tend to point towards the superhero genre and specifically what comic book roles actors might consider their dream choice. Most recently, Ryan Gosling – who hasn’t really stepped into the superhero genre outside of his early role as “Young Hercules” – has given the impression he’s ready to jump in as “Ghost Rider.”
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Description: Get Ready To Learn Rocket’s Tragic History [Comic-Con]

For many Marvel fans, the worst news to come out if this year’s Comic-Con was James Gunn‘s confirmation that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” would bring a close to the director’s trilogy of sci-fi hijinks. And while the first trailer for the film might have been a Comic-Con exclusive, here’s everything we saw – and what you can expect when the teaser finally drops online (we assume sometime in the next few weeks).
‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Description: Bill Murray Enters The Quantum Realm [Comic-Con]

One of the bigger announcements at Comic-Con this weekend was Kevin Feige‘s explanation of how Marvel Studios‘s Phase 5 and Phase 6 programming would shake out. To the surprise of many, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” would be the official kickoff to Phase 5, moving the studio to what they’ve officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.” But while the first trailer for ‘Quantumania’ might’ve been a Comic-Con exclusive, we are able to provide a brief description of what we saw in the trailer.
