July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role in the iconic 1950s television sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his management team said. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Dow's managers, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said in a statement on Facebook.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO