ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home

By Emily Van de Riet
actionnews5.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – A detective in California recovered $482,000 that was scammed from a couple last month, according to officials. The Santa Clara...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 1

Related
SFist

Convicted Boogaloo Shooter Steven Carrillo Receiving Medication for Mental Illness, and Other Details Emerge

Former Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo has already pleaded guilty in federal court in the May 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Oakland, for which he's been sentenced to 41 years behind bars. And he's pleaded guilty to killing a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy days later, and that case is still pending. But now we're getting a bit more of the timeline filled in of Carrillo's violent spree, inspired by the Boogaloo movement.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police search for suspect in attempted home burglaries

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. On Friday, the would-be burglar(s) tried to break into four residences and cars on the 400 block of Sylvan Avenue. Video surveillance (below) shows one suspect attempting to burglarize a home. The […]
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Fremont FD investigating Casa Robles fire

A structure fire that occurred Saturday night caused the Fremont Fire Department (FFD) to close down Washington Boulevard for a few hours, according to a Nixle release shared by Fremont Police Department (FPD).
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Police Announce An Upsurge In Watch Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies. Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose brawl leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose said one person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged fight. The brawl happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on West Saint John Street at Market Street, near San Pedro Square, according to officials. Police said they found the injured...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

Man shot during large fight in Salinas, police say

SALINAS, Calif. — Shots fired during a large fight in Salinas led to one man being hospitalized. According to the Salinas Police Department, early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a large fight on the 200 block of Main Street. When officers arrived...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Firearms recovered from gang member after search warrant: San Mateo police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old Burlingame man was charged with multiple weapons-related charges, the San Mateo Police Department announced Friday in a press release. A number of weapons were recovered after police executed a search warrant in the residences of suspect and gang member Alan Ayala. Officers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy