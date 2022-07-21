ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TIFF 2022: ‘My Policeman’ Will World Premiere At The Festival In September

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Well, one of the fall’s most anticipated films has its debut lined up. Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman” will have its world premiere at TIFF this September at the 47th edition of the festival. Grandage adapts Bethan Roberts’ award-winning 2012 novel for Prime Video that charts...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ To Open 2022 Venice Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has been slowly revealing some of its world premiere titles over the past few weeks and now its Venetian festival cousin has gotten into the mix. Today, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” was revealed as the opening night film for the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s last Oscar-nominated feature, “Marriage Story,” debuted at the festival in 2019.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

New Films From Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Todd Field & Luca Guadaginio To Debut At 2022 Venice Film Festival [Complete List]

The 79th Venice Film Festival is about a month away and the Biennale organization set cinephiles’ hearts aflutter this morning with its 2022 program. This year’s slate includes new films from Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”), Todd Field (“Tar”), Luca Guadaginio (“Bones & All”) Martin McDonaugh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”) and Olivia Wilde (“Don’t Worry Darling”), among others. Overall, it is a very Hollywood-friendly lineup this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Bones And All’ First Look: Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Coming-Of-Age Story Premieres At Venice 2022

Luca Guadagnino is no stranger to the Lido, having world premieres for four of his films at the Venice Film Festival over the years, including his last film, 2018’s “Suspiria” remake. So, it’s no surprise that Guadagnino returns to the 79th edition of the festival with his latest film, “Bones And All.” The film is part of the 2022 program announced earlier today, in competition for Venice’s coveted top prize, the Golden Lion.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Medieval’ Trailer: Ben Foster, Michael Caine & Matthew Goode Star In The Most Expensive Czech Movie Ever Made

Medieval epics have an audience, as Ridley Scott fans will attest. Scott’s films like the recent “The Last Duel,” 2010’s “Robin Hood,” and 2005’s “Kingdom Of Heaven” are all big tales of knights, kingdoms, and swordplay. Even “Braveheart,” and David Michôd‘s 2019 Shakespeare adaptation “The King” are in the same vein. But none of those may go as far as depicting medieval life and combat as “Medieval,” the upcoming film that’s the most expensive Czech movie ever made.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Swimmers’: Syrian Refugee Drama Will Open 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

In a nice change of pace, the Toronto International Film Festival has announced many of its world premieres over the past few weeks instead of one traditional deluge. There is Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans,” Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman” with Harry Styles, Clement Virgo’s “Brother,” “Bros” written and starring Billy Eichner, Sanaa Lathan’s “On The Come Up,” and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” with Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu. None of those films, however, are set to open an event expected to return to its familiar pre-pandemic red carpet spectacle. That honor now goes to Sally El Hosaini’s “The Swimmer.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ Trailer: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Documentary Hits Theaters This August

Four years after his last feature film, “Suspiria,” Luca Guadagnino is back with not one but two movies this year. In November, he will release “Bones & All,” starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, and André Holland. In the meantime, however, his latest documentary, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams,” will be hitting theatres this summer. The film will also mark Guadagnino’s return to Sony Pictures Classics after “Suspiria” was distributed by Amazon.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

A24 First Venice Look: Brendan Fraser In Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale,’ Tilda Swinton In ‘The Eternal Daughter’

If you’re sick of blockbusters and have a bad taste in your mouth from the umpteenth rash of announcements out of Comic-Con—hey, we get it—get ready to rejoice. This onslaught is almost over, and a new one is brewing—the fall film festival barrage. The Venice Film Festival announced its staggeringly good line-up today, the Toronto International Film Festival is later this week, and the New York Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival will soon follow. What this means—outside of the upcoming first word on probably 150+ anticipated films—is a first look at all of them with new images and clips.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#World Premiere#Tiff#Policeman#Berlanti Productions
theplaylist.net

‘The Undeclared War’ Trailer: Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg & Hannah Khalique-Brown Star In A Cyber-Thriller Peacock Series

In a world where we rely heavily on technology, hackers get smarter and wiser and can crumble entire countries if they choose. But what happens when these cyber attacks happen? Who is there to stop them? What happens when you cross technology with a thriller? Well, you get the Peacock original series “The Undeclared War.”
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Roland Emmerich To Direct Gladiator Series ‘Those About To Die’ For Peacock

Roland Emmerich, the master of the disaster movie, is no stranger to big-budget films with epic scope. But the man behind the likes of “Moonfall,” “2012,” and the “Independence Day” films strikes out for uncharted territory for his next work, his first time directing TV. So, what’s the project? “Those About To Die,” a gladiator epic set during the Ancient Roman empire.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Netflix Announce A ‘Gray Man 2’ Sequel & Prequel With The Russos Returning To Direct

Are some films just too big to fail? That could be the case with Netflix’s “The Gray Man.” While the Russo Brothers’ film has an unfavorable 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the action thriller is currently #1 on Netflix, and clearly, the streaming service and the Russo’s AGBO films empire are more than happy with how the film performed with audiences. Because today, the company announced much more ‘Gray Man’ is on the way.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Till’ Trailer: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopie Goldberg & More Star In The Emmett Till Story

How do you overcome an unimaginable tragedy? The murder of Emmett Till remains one of the cruelest and most disturbing events in U..S history. While many know this as a pivotal point in civil rights history, its meaning is even more significant for the woman who knew him best. Till’s mother — Mamie Till Mobley — used her pain and heartache to fight for a better future. Her path from grief to activism is chronicled in the new film “Till.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Reservation Dogs’ Review: Sterlin Harjo’s Brilliant Indigenous Teens Comedy Returns For A Confident Second Season

Comedies often defy the concept of the sophomore slump and actually improve in their second seasons as the writers learn how to write for the timing of their characters, and everyone gains confidence through the mandate of a renewal. It’s hard to believe that FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” one of the best comedies of 2021, could get better, but the first four episodes of season two display little sign of decline, hinting at a year that could be even emotionally richer than the first. If there’s a criticism here, it’s that these four episodes sometimes lean into the emotional undercurrents of this world more than ever before, although creators Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and their team of talented writers never forget the unique sense of humor that has made this show feel like nothing else on TV. While there’s a feeling that things are getting more emotionally intense on the res, that makes sense as the show’s central characters mature and come to terms with the harsh world around them (and even the one that most people can’t see).
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Pinocchio’: Guillermo Del Toro’s First Animated Feature Film Hits Netflix This December

Not many directors would follow an Oscar Best Picture win with a genre remake of a film with a mixed reception on its release almost 75 years ago. But that’s what Guillermo del Toro did with last year’s luxurious noir “Nightmare Alley,” his follow-up to 2017’s “The Shape Of Water.” “Nightmare Alley” didn’t quite catch on despite a great case, but maybe del Toro’s next film will bring a real shot of life. And it likely will, as “Pinocchio” is about a puppet who comes alive and wishes to become a real boy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Moonage Daydream’ Trailer: Brett Morgen Rockets Audiences To A Cinematic Space Odyssey About David Bowie

Some historical figures cannot have their lives reduced to a standard biopic. If the overwhelmingly negative reception to the 2020 biopic “Stardust” is any indication, then David Bowie is one of them. For the future, a film about him would have to be as unique as Bowie himself was as an artist. Therefore, officially sanctioned by his estate and prominently featuring dozens of songs from his discography, an upcoming documentary may possibly give the rocker the film he deserves. From Brett Morgen, the director of acclaimed documentaries such as “Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” and “Jane” comes “Moonage Daydream.” Looking at a theatrical release this fall, the experimental documentary has a new look at its kaleidoscopic, odyssey-oriented attempt to bring Bowie to the silver screen.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ First Look: ‘In Bruges’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brandon Gleeson Reunite For Martin McDonagh’s Latest

It’s almost half a decade since Irish director Martin McDonagh had his breakout with 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri.” “In Bruges” and “Seven Psychopaths” are cult films, to be sure, but “Billboards” was the director’s first critical sensation. The film pulled in $160 million at the global box office, nearly five times as much as “In Bruges.” And the movie also won Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell’s performances, along with a Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay nomination for McDonagh.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘L’Immensità’ First Look Clip: Penelope Cruz Leads A Family In Emanuele Crialese’s Venice Competition Film

It’s film festival season, which, as we articulated yesterday in the rash of first looks, is the time to get the first taste of some of the year’s most anticipated titles. The latest is “L’Immensità” starring Penélope Cruz. Premiering in competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival is “L’Immensità,” which is from Italian writer/director Emanuele Crialese and translates into “Immensity.” Crialese is known for “Respiro” (2002), “Terraferma” (2011), which premiered at the 68th Venice International Film Festival and directing some episodes of the FX series “Trust” set in Italy.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Peter Von Kant’ Trailer: François Ozon’s Fassbinder Ode Stars Stars Isabelle Adjani & Denis Ménochet & Hits In September

We are lucky to be in a world where LGBTQ+ filmmakers and stories have a wide-reaching spotlight. From dramas to genre films, representation is wonderful. Sometimes, however, it is good to remember before this golden era and honor the masters of the past who pushed boundaries to get us where we are. A notable gay filmmaker of the 20th century is German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder, a writer, director, and actor who lived a short life but left an integral impact and helped spawn the German ’70s new wave scene that also launched filmmakers like Wim Wenders and Werner Herzog. Now, soon releasing in theaters comes an affectionate tribute to Fassbinder’s films and the man himself in “Peter Von Kant,” written and directed by François Ozon (“Summer of 85,” “8 Women”).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Apple Might Wait Until Cannes 2023 To Release ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon;’ ‘Emancipation’ May Still Get A Release

Oscars Night 2022 was shocking for one obvious reason: the slap that Will Smith handed Chris Rock that got Smith subsequently banned from the Academy for ten years. But “CODA” winning Best Picture for Apple Original Films was arguably just as big a deal. It made Apple TV+ the first streaming platform to win a Best Picture Oscar before favorites like Netflix and Amazon Studios. So, of course, one would expect Apple to want to make it two years straight, with Martin Scorsese‘s “Killers Of The Flower Moon” their front-runner for another Best Picture winner.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Thirteen Lives’ Review: Ron Howard’s Thai Cave Rescue Drama Is One Of His More Engrossing Films

It’s almost impossible not to find the story of a young football team and their coach who found themselves trapped in a cave in northern Thailand in 2018 for 18 days utterly compelling. What unfolded at Tham Luang Nang Non—the infamous young soccer team stuck in Thai caves with rising water all around them story in 2018— became headline news around the world, and at the time, people described the events as being like something out of a Hollywood movie. As art imitates life, director Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” is now that movie.
MOVIES

