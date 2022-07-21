TIFF 2022: ‘My Policeman’ Will World Premiere At The Festival In September

Comedies often defy the concept of the sophomore slump and actually improve in their second seasons as the writers learn how to write for the timing of their characters, and everyone gains confidence through the mandate of a renewal. It’s hard to believe that FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” one of the best comedies of 2021, could get better, but the first four episodes of season two display little sign of decline, hinting at a year that could be even emotionally richer than the first. If there’s a criticism here, it’s that these four episodes sometimes lean into the emotional undercurrents of this world more than ever before, although creators Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and their team of talented writers never forget the unique sense of humor that has made this show feel like nothing else on TV. While there’s a feeling that things are getting more emotionally intense on the res, that makes sense as the show’s central characters mature and come to terms with the harsh world around them (and even the one that most people can’t see).

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO