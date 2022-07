Head to the Owensboro Convention Center on July 29 and 30 to experience the 2022 Owensboro Artifact Show. This event has gained popularity over the years for providing and selling some of the coolest Native American artifacts from all over the country. You can also enjoy an Ethnography Show at this two-day event. Vendors will have everything from coins and knives to fossils, jewelry and arrow heads. The show runs July 29 from 2-8 p.m. and July 30 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is $20 on Friday and free on Saturday.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO