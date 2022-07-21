ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

By From staff reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Macon men charged with robbery as Maysville man recovers from gunshot

Commerce Police Department detectives have charged two men with robbing a Maysville couple and shooting the husband just after noon Saturday outside a business on U.S. 441 in Commerce. Commerce police have charged 20-year-old Jaiquan Chase and 21-year-old Dailan Alston, both of Macon, with two counts of aggravated assault and...
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Autopsy confirms identity of East Hall fire victim

Following an autopsy, authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a mobile home fire on East Hall Road earlier this month. 50-year-old Melissa Marie Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, July 7. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff's Office,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
City
Conyers, GA
State
Georgia State
Rockdale County, GA
Crime & Safety
Conyers, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Rockdale County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
11Alive

Older couple robbed, 1 shot in Commerce, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two men were arrested after robbing a couple and shooting one of them outside of a business on Saturday, Commerce Police Department said. The business is off of U.S. Route 441 in Commerce. Police said a 62-year-old woman was walking back to her car when two men left their silver Honda to rob her at gunpoint.
COMMERCE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved 'Lawn Man' killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after passing out in the grassy median at highways 81 and 78 in Loganville

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 38-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license and driving with suspended tag after a check of the tag had come back suspended and a traffic stop was executed. At that time he confessed to not having a license but the vehicle was insured. The vehicle was towed and the subject was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Conyers Police Department#Georgia Pardon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Have you seen him? Clayton County police search for missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing Jonesboro man after he disappeared early Monday morning. Clayton County police are looking for 40-year-old Keeyon Williams who was last seen on the 8,000 block of Lexington Drive in Jonesboro. He is described as being 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Williams has black hair and brown eyes. Clayton County police say he has been diagnosed with mental retardation, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Four arrests made in multiagency drug investigation

A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACCPD and DA team up for fentanyl initiative

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses are increasing in Athens-Clarke County area and the rest of the nation. A joint effort between law enforcement, prosecutors, and community groups seeks to slash those numbers. In an effort to stem the increasing numbers of deaths from fentanyl overdoses, the District Attorney’s Office and the...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy