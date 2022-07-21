Parson to address Missouri drought conditions in news conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is taking advantage of a press conference today to outline steps he believes will help the state’s farmers deal with ongoing drought conditions.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Parson said he would be joined at the press conference by Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Drug Buntin, Missouri Department of Conservation Director Sarah Parker Pauley and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.

The most recent update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows most of the southern half of the state in severe drought conditions. A two-county area in south-central Missouri along the Arkansas border is listed in the extreme drought category.

The Kansas City area is included in an abnormally dry region, with a few locations included in a moderate drought category.

The governor's news conference is set for 2 p.m. from Jefferson City.

—