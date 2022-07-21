Free parking, pool admission for Lee County at end of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — To celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month, Lee County Parks and Recreation is offering free pool admission and free parking on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

The parks offering free swimming or parking include:

-Lakes Park

-Manatee Park

-Hickey Creek Mitigation Park

-Caloosahatchee Regional Park

-Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve

-Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve

The beach sites offering free swimming or parking include:

-Bonita Beach Accesses No. 1 and No. 10

-Bonita Beach Park

-Bowditch Point Park

-Lynn Hall Memorial Park

-San Carlos Bay-Bunche Preserve

-Bowman’s Beach

-Turner Beach (north side only of Blind Pass)

The boat ramps offering free swimming or parking include:

-Alva

-Punta Rassa

-Matlacha

-Davis

-Lavenders Landing

-Imperial River

The pools offering free swimming or parking include:

-Lehigh Community Pool

-North Fort Myers Community Pool

-Pine Island Community Pool

-San Carlos Community Pool

Lee County said that any other recreational sites in Lee County that aren’t included in the list will not offer free swimming or parking. These include:

-Barefoot Beach

-beach access points managed by the Town of Fort Myers Beach

-City of Sanibel sites, including the south side of Blind Pass

For more information, visit Lee County’s Parks and Recreation website, call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.