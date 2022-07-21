ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton's DreamMore Resort contains a secret unreleased Dolly Parton song locked in a wooden box

By Talia Lakritz
 5 days ago

An unreleased Dolly Parton song on display at Dollywood.

Talia Lakritz/Insider

  • Dolly Parton wrote an unreleased song called "My Place In History."
  • The song is recorded on a CD that is locked in a box at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort in Tennessee.
  • The song, which will be released on Parton's 100th birthday in 2046, was written to be her last.

Tucked into a nondescript archway at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort is an unreleased Dolly Parton song written to be her last.

Located in the lower level lobby, a chestnut "Dream Box" displayed in a glass case contains a recording of "My Place In History," a song Parton wrote to be released on her 100th birthday in 2046.

A wooden box containing an unreleased Dolly Parton song displayed at Dollywood.

Talia Lakritz/Insider

"I don't know if I want to live to be 100 or not. But you never know," Parton writes in her book " Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics ." "I might, and if I do, I'm going to be at that opening."

Parton wrote "My Place In History" in 2015, the year that she opened the DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She recorded the song on a CD and included a CD player in the chestnut box as well.

"There's no telling what music is going to be by then," Parton writes in her book. "Hopefully, it will play and the whole thing ain't rotted."

The glass case also features a piece of wood from the front porch of Parton's childhood home in Sevierville, Tennessee, where she grew up singing with her 11 siblings.

A piece of wood from Dolly Parton's childhood home.

Talia Lakritz/Insider

The display is one of many tributes to Parton throughout the DreamMore Resort , including a hallway lined with images of her album covers and her bedazzled instruments hanging in the lobby.

