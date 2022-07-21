ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap San Antonio

Travel back in time while visiting Richmond, one of the oldest cities in Texas

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a unique blend of Texas history and small-town charm, Richmond is one of the oldest cities in the state — and the oldest in Fort Bend County, which is part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area. It has more than 200 years of history to its...

sanantonio.culturemap.com

Comments / 1

Related
usatales.com

Why Young People Are Moving From Austin To Houston

People who have lived in Austin all their lives may wonder why anyone would want to leave. Austin is an exciting city, with high economic growth leading to a constant state of evolution. There is always something new to try, and while other cities and states have their allure, they’re best for occasional visits.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s James Bond-Worthy Penthouse Brings Sky-High Perks — and a Woodland Park Bonus

The sleek, contemporary entry to the Houston penthouse at 102 Quitman (Photo by TK Images) If Daniel Craig’s James Bond hadn’t been killed off in No Time To Die, we could see him on the balcony of this dramatic Houston penthouse, the downtown skyline shimmering in the background, wooing Léa Seydoux. For while there may be no exotic weapons or secret escape chutes, the 5,500-square-foot dwelling at 102 Quitman Street is still certainly James Bond-worthy.
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters in Houston: An American Tradition

I’ve always had a secret personal obsession with Drive-In movie theaters. There’s something special about watching a movie, outside, under the stars. My first experience with drive-ins was in college, where we were lucky enough to still have an operating drive-in nearby. When I became a mom I...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Yoga#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Wine#Salad#Historic Homes#Restaurant Bar#The Post Office Pharmacy#Nola#Historic Societies#Trough Juice Bar
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: $1 Wings and a Beer-Fueled Xmas in July

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Pluckers Wing Bar turns 27 this July, and it’s celebrating with a week of specials and events now through Friday, July 29. The lineup of specials includes $5 Pluckers nachos on Monday, July 25: $5 buffalo bites appetizers on Tuesday, July 26; $5 fried pickles and a 90s-themed trivia night on Wednesday, July 27; $5 Holy Mac on Thursday, July 28; and $1 wings and $2 Bud Lights on Friday, July 29.
HOUSTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

This Houston, Texas Castle Just Dropped in Price by One Million Dollars

While interest rates have gone up recently it’s still difficult navigating the real estate market right now. But when you hear of a home dropping in price by one million dollars, it makes you pay attention to that property. While I still don’t have the $9 million dollars that is the current list price it would be awesome to own a castle as your primary residence in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Jenifer Knighton

PLK1848 ice cream: A hidden gem at Memorial Villages Farmers Market in Houston, Texas

PLK 1848 ice cream is available for purchase every weekend at the Memorial Villages Farmer's Market located at 10840 Beinhorn Rd in Houston, TX. PLK1848Houston, TX- If you are looking for an upscale, family-friendly environment, Memorial Villages Farmers Market is the place to go! You can walk around and shop at a variety of vendors; try out new foods; and then relax to live music while savoring delicious homemade premium ice cream from PLK 1848.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

BioBirth now open in Webster

BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. The facility has trained midwives who help mothers birth babies in comfort, complete with birthing tubs and walk-in showers. The business also is a learning center, meaning student midwives get hands-on learning at the facility. Before opening, BioBirth’s midwives conducted home births for clients. 713-732-4326. www.biobirths.com.
WEBSTER, TX
bloghouston.com

Public cameras return to the streets and (certain) businesses of Houston

Around 10 years ago, the topic of red light cameras was a hot one in Houston politics. Kevin covered the issue quite closely here at blogHOUSTON, and eventually the Kubosh brothers got together to push through a City of Houston charter amendment to ban red light cameras across the city. The Houston City Council, after the inevitable legal fight that occurred after the charter amendment vote, eventually voted to end the contract with the camera vendor, and Houstonians were seemingly free of cameras spying on them as they went about their business. Other towns and cities across Texas also voted to end right light camera ticketing, and eventually Texas house bill 1631, which bans red light cameras across Texas, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks Menus Revealed! See Who’s Serving What at HRW, Kicking Off Next Week

HOUSTON'S BIGGEST CULINARY event returns for 37 days of areawide meals and deals benefiting the Houston Food Bank. The lineup of restaurants, including some of the Houston’s hottest and newest, is now live with menus offering multi-course dinners (three or four courses) and two- or three-course brunch and lunch options. Some menus have a to-go option.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

West Memorial Loop closed to traffic for one month

HOUSTON (KIAH) – West Memorial Loop will be closed to vehicular traffic for at least the next month as construction continues around the park. Work begins on Monday, July 25 to make this section of the loop a two-lane road for drivers, from Memorial Drive to the tennis center. The turnaround will also be turned into two lanes.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston may be embarking on our most normal week of summer so far

The Houston area has sort of settled into a happy (?) medium this weekend with moderate heat, a good bit of sunshine, but definitely at least a handful of showers each afternoon. Some locations in northern Harris County (Louetta, Champions, Klein) saw an inch to an inch and a half of rain on Sunday. A few other areas also saw wetting showers. Some saw nothing all weekend. As we go through this week, the expectation should be for fairly similar weather: Sun, heat, and at least a few showers each day. This may actually be our most “normal” week of summer so far.
HOUSTON, TX
breakingtravelnews.com

Spirit Airlines bringing hundreds of jobs to Houston

Three months after announcing the addition of an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 new jobs in Houston, Spirit Airlines has announced it’s going even bigger with the addition of a new Pilot and Flight Attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Spirit expects to locate about 150 Pilots and about 300 Flight Attendants in Houston starting this fall, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Fashion elite converge on Houston for ultimate showdown

Local designers battled it out for a chance to win cash prizes and a trip to New York Fashion Week while showcasing their creations in the highly anticipated 4th annual Fashion Showdown. Contestants fought to capture the attention of the elite panel of judges, including co-founder of FUBU J. Alexander...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy