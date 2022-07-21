Travel back in time while visiting Richmond, one of the oldest cities in Texas

Around 10 years ago, the topic of red light cameras was a hot one in Houston politics. Kevin covered the issue quite closely here at blogHOUSTON, and eventually the Kubosh brothers got together to push through a City of Houston charter amendment to ban red light cameras across the city. The Houston City Council, after the inevitable legal fight that occurred after the charter amendment vote, eventually voted to end the contract with the camera vendor, and Houstonians were seemingly free of cameras spying on them as they went about their business. Other towns and cities across Texas also voted to end right light camera ticketing, and eventually Texas house bill 1631, which bans red light cameras across Texas, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO