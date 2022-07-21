A+E Networks President & Chairman Paul Buccieri Joins Roybal Magnet School Advisory Board

Courtesy of Paul Buccieri / Jeff Katz Photography

A+E Networks and The History Channel have partnered with the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet Fund, which was established to support a specialized academy founded in 2021 by George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Bryan Lourd of Creative Artists Agency, to provide educational resources for students from underserved communities in Los Angeles. The academy will welcome its inaugural class this fall.

As part of the partnership, A+E Networks President and Chairman Paul Buccieri has joined the Roybal Advisory Board, whose members include Clooney, Heslov and Lourd alongside Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, Nicole Avant, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jim Gianopulos.

“One of the most powerful ways to diversify the entertainment industry is to provide a new generation with practical hands-on skills and connections, which is why I am honored to serve as a founding member of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet School Advisory Board,” Buccieri said. “The History Channel is proud to be a founding partner at the school to help support educators, augment curriculum, provide opportunities that inspire curiosity and empower students to excel. The Roybal school will help infuse the media and entertainment industry with an incredible new pool of creatives, and I am thrilled to play a role in this important endeavor.”

Principal Blanca Cruz will oversee the magnet, which will provide Los Angeles Unified teachers access with the resources to give students a foundational understanding of the media and entertainment industry. It will begin with ninth- and tenth-grade students while also including grades 11 and 12 students, and the pilot program seeks to expand to more schools throughout the Los Angeles area in the future.

The partnership will span across multiple years, as History and A+E Networks will help provide resources for classrooms and a curriculum that meets the state of California and University of California standards. Students will also receive access to special screenings and guest speakers, while A+E Networks creatives with behind-the-camera expertise will lead learning sessions to build upon students’ skill-based learning.

“We welcome Paul and his shared commitment to the Boards’ mission. With Paul and the support of The History Channel, we are able accelerate our collective impact on Roybal’s students,” said Lourd. “We look forward to other individuals and companies joining our efforts.”