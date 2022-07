NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Noreen Louise Musser, 71 of New Middletown, passed peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022, at home with her family after a long battle with breast cancer. It would be wrong, however, to say that Noreen lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like.

