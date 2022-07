A shooting in Marin City left a father of three dead and two others injured Sunday morning, and authorities were still searching for the shooter, officials said Monday. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Michael Rogers of Oakland, was walking to his car with his wife to take her to work when he was shot, NBC Bay Area has learned. Rogers's wife was grazed by a bullet, authorities said.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO