Scranton, PA

Scranton PD trying to ID suspects wanted for questioning

By Justin Glowacki
 5 days ago
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals shown in the photos below.

The Scranton Police Department said the suspects pictured above are wanted for questioning in regard to a vehicle theft that occurred at the Citgo convenience store on July 4 in the 3100 block of Pittston Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Scranton Police Auto Task Officer Carachila at 570-348-4134 or submit an anonymous tip on the Scranton PD website.

WBRE

WBRE

