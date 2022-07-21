Steelers' Cam Heyward: Larry Ogunjobi 'was very open and upfront' about Mason Rudolph incident

Cameron Heyward talked about one of his new teammates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Almost immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal last month, many fans and insiders were quick to point out that it was Ogunjobi who shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the 2019 incident involving Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett:

After the ink dried on his new contract, Ogunjobi appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and explained he spoke with Rudolph at some point after the two became teammates. It appears all is now good between the veterans ahead of training camp.

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, Pittsburgh All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward addressed the potential controversy during the latest edition of his "Not Just Football" podcast.

"I think Larry and Mason have already talked," Heyward remarked. "I haven’t done anything to work on that, but I think Larry was very open and upfront about it. He wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and didn’t want to let anything happen. He’s been all in, and I think him just addressing it and being straightforward is huge for our team, and now we’re just focused on football."

Recently, the signing of Ogunjobi was called the Steelers' "most savvy" offseason move, and it obviously would benefit everyone involved for the 28-year-old and Rudolph to get along as soon as possible. Then again, Rudolph may soon have a new football home depending on what happens by the end of the preseason.