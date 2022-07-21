ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Larry Ogunjobi 'was very open and upfront' about Mason Rudolph incident

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQV6b_0gnqSmwu00
Cameron Heyward talked about one of his new teammates. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Almost immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal last month, many fans and insiders were quick to point out that it was Ogunjobi who shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the 2019 incident involving Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett:

After the ink dried on his new contract, Ogunjobi appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and explained he spoke with Rudolph at some point after the two became teammates. It appears all is now good between the veterans ahead of training camp.

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, Pittsburgh All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward addressed the potential controversy during the latest edition of his "Not Just Football" podcast.

"I think Larry and Mason have already talked," Heyward remarked. "I haven’t done anything to work on that, but I think Larry was very open and upfront about it. He wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and didn’t want to let anything happen. He’s been all in, and I think him just addressing it and being straightforward is huge for our team, and now we’re just focused on football."

Recently, the signing of Ogunjobi was called the Steelers' "most savvy" offseason move, and it obviously would benefit everyone involved for the 28-year-old and Rudolph to get along as soon as possible. Then again, Rudolph may soon have a new football home depending on what happens by the end of the preseason.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Anonymous defensive coordinator comments on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been terrorizing opposing defenses for almost 15 seasons under center in Green Bay. One anonymous defensive coordinator is apparently very tired of dealing with the legend and can't wait for when he either retires or at least drops out of the top tier of quarterbacks, if that is even possible. "I can't wait to rate him as a 2. That will be, like, the favorite day of my career," the anonymous coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FOX Sports

Deebo Samuel against playing running back for 49ers

Deebo Samuel wants to get paid, and it seems the San Francisco 49ers want to pay him. However, the amount is in question, as are other items, such as his usage on the field, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "The 49ers would like to pay him," Rapoport told Rich...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nfl Radio
The Spun

Mark Wahlberg Reacts To Friend Baker Mayfield Getting Traded

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has strong ties to Cleveland sports and considers now-former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a friend. He once viewed Mayfield as a potential successor to Tom Brady on his beloved New England Patriots. So in the wake of Baker being unceremoniously traded to the Carolina Panthers, Wahlberg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
Yardbarker

The significance of the Packers releasing tight end Eli Wolf

Last week, the Green Bay Packers made a couple of quiet roster moves. More specifically, within their tight end room. The team signed USFL star Sal Cannella, who led all tight ends in receiving yards during the 2022 USFL season. Cannella would have been the 90th player on Green Bay's roster before training camp. According to NFL rules, teams can have up to 90 players before and during training camp. The team apparently is not done making moves. Green Bay released tight end Eli Wolf on Friday, which made way for an open roster spot. That could be more significant than people think.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce They've Waived A Veteran Corner

The Baltimore Ravens announced just moments ago that they've waived a veteran cornerback. The AFC North franchise has reportedly waived veteran cornerback Iman Marshall. Marshall, a 2019 fourth-round pick out of USC, has had awful luck with injuries during his professional career. He spent most of his rookie season on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Lawrence Taylor Responds To Aaron Donald: NFL World Reacts

In the eyes of many - including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick - Lawrence Taylor is the greatest defensive player in NFL history. “His dominance. The greatness of Lawrence Taylor. He's bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive. Even though he didn't really know what he was doing, instinctively as a football player, he's at the very top of the list," Belichick said.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers Super Bowl champion still rightfully drawing questions

Antonio Brown looked like a lock for the Hall of Fame less than five years ago. The Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL are wondering what happened. People should just get to live their lives at a certain point. Buccaneers fans keeping hate in their hearts for Antonio Brown are silly. He didn’t kill the Super Bowl hopes in 2021 single-handedly and his help in 2020 was invaluable.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Release Chill-Giving Training Camp Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is excited to have his chance now that WR Tyreek Hill has moved on to Miami and left the No. 1 receiver spot open in Kansas City. “Definitely opportunity, for sure,” Hardman told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it’s a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy