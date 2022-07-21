ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lisa Leslie Ditches Heels For Nike Sneakers & Goddess Gown on the 2022 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gbYg_0gnqSGtm00

Fashion was definitely at the forefront during the 2022 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday night. Steph Curry hosted the annual event, which brought out some of the biggest and brightest names in sports and entertainment.

Lisa Leslie was among the many famous faces to show up and show out for the star-studded affair. The WBNA legend made an angelic arrival on the red carpet in a white sleeveless gown by Valentino. The breezy floor-length dress included a plunging V-neckline, slightly ruffled hem and was held together with a black belt from the Italian luxury fashion house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4ltJ_0gnqSGtm00
Lisa Leslie arrives at the 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Variety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pw10_0gnqSGtm00
Lisa Leslie at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Variety

The former professional basketball player continued to amp up her look with dainty drop earrings, a thin choker necklace, bracelets and a diamond ring. For glam, Leslie went with shimmering eyeshadow and a matte red lip. She styled half of her hair in two twists while the rest cascaded on the side of her shoulder.

Leslie’s footwear was the highlight of her ensemble. Instead of completing her look with pumps or sandals, the four-time Olympic gold medal winner’s look opted for a pair of black Nike sneakers. The sleek style included leather uppers, a sparkling Swoosh logo and a chunky white outsole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQt4c_0gnqSGtm00
Lisa Leslie attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Leon Bennett

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show was hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night was Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Comments / 17

uv 11
3d ago

so beautiful.. always had a thing for her.. 6 foot 6 glass of chocolate milk.. heavenly father... my god..

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo’s Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the “blackish” actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer’s fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more. “Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched,” Ross captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The photo set shows Ross standing on a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Toni Braxton Straps Into Lace Up Heels & Plunging Leopard Print Dress for Cosmoprof Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. Toni Braxton never disappoints when it comes to fashion. Case in point: her latest look. The legendary R&B singer had all eyes on her while attending Cosmoprof Las Vegas on Tuesday. The two-day event is the world’s biggest beauty industry expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Braxton presented her beauty brand “Nude Sugar” at the conference. The vegan skincare line features nine introductory products and is sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores. The seven-time Grammy Award winner looked stunning at the affair, posing for photos in a leopard print dress. The breezy number featured...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Worst Dressed at BET Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren’t enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paula Patton Pops in Hot Pink Off the Shoulder Dress & Pearl-Top Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paula Patton brought a bright pop of color to the red carpet. The “Deja Vu” actress hit the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She served as a presenter for Best Actress award later in the evening, which was won by Zendaya for “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” To the event, Patton wore a hot pink mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress featured large, puffy sleeves as well as. ruching along the top portion of the garment. Patton kept her accessories minimal, but classic. She wore dainty earrings, a necklace, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lisa Leslie
Footwear News

Yara Shahidi Spins Preppy Dress Codes With Sheer Details & Heeled Penny Loafers for ‘Good Morning America’ Arrival

Yara Shahidi was perfectly preppy for a recent press event. The “Grown-ish” actress stepped out in NYC on Wednesday for an appearance on “Good Morning America.” To the morning show, Shahidi donned a preppy look from Thom Browne. She sported a navy blue blazer dress over a sheer white button-down. Her double-breasted blazer had gold buttons and white detailing. Shahidi kept her accessories to a minimum, adding earrings and a few rings to the outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Puts Modern Twist on Formal ‘LBD’ With Asymmetrical Accents & Shiny Stiletto Sandals For ‘Nope’ Premiere

Marsai Martin stuck to a black-and-white dress code for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. Although she opted for formal colors, her ensemble was far from simple. In fact, the “black-ish” actress took a traditional sophisticated style moment to new levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Swoosh#Espy Awards#The Dolby Theatre#Italian#Espn#Nba
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
Footwear News

Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party

Click here to read the full article. Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing. The “Charmed” alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Ke$ha and more. To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Strikes a Pose in Plaid and White Go-Go Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Plaid is back in style, as Simone Biles posed on Instagram in an oversized multi-colored flannel yesterday. Here, Biles went for light colors and used the flannel to play with fabrics. This gymnast has shared her love of white — and orang e— in many of her photos as in this past month, she’s worn white ribbed tanks for Six Flags, white crossover halter tops, and now, a sleeveless white bandeau. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Embodies Y2K Style in Black Sheer Top, Low Rise Pants and Platform Clogs at Bumble x Kin Euphorics Event

Bella Hadid perfected early 2000s style in her latest look. The model hosted the launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics’ latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble. Kin Euphoric’s co-founder Jen Batchelor, Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer Selby Drummond and Hadid held the event in Montauk, NY on Saturday. Hadid wore a black sheer sleeveless top with a ruffle detail at the right shoulder. She paired the top with black low-rise yoga pants. Similar to her top, the pants also featured a ruffle detail on the hip. Hadid added several stacked gold bracelets and rings to the outfit. She furthered her Y2K vibes with a front poof hairstyle, a small green shoulder bag and even a butterfly rhinestone sticker that she wore on her hipbone.
MONTAUK, NY
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 5 Gets a New ‘Dark Concord’ Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 5 sneaker is coming soon. Jordan Brand revealed this week on the Nike SNKRS app that a new “Dark Concord”...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Makes a Case For Color in a Bright-Orange Blazer and Heels

Simone Biles is taking advantage of the season and stepping out in brightly hued ensembles for all her summer festivities. Most recently, the Olympian took to Instagram to post a pic with her friend Rachel Moore, in celebration of what looks to be the latter's engagement. While Moore stands in the middle in bridal white and another friend to her left is dressed in all black, Biles makes a clear case for wearing color — specifically, head-to-toe orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

141K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy