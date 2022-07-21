Lisa Leslie Ditches Heels For Nike Sneakers & Goddess Gown on the 2022 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Fashion was definitely at the forefront during the 2022 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday night. Steph Curry hosted the annual event, which brought out some of the biggest and brightest names in sports and entertainment.

Lisa Leslie was among the many famous faces to show up and show out for the star-studded affair. The WBNA legend made an angelic arrival on the red carpet in a white sleeveless gown by Valentino. The breezy floor-length dress included a plunging V-neckline, slightly ruffled hem and was held together with a black belt from the Italian luxury fashion house.

Lisa Leslie arrives at the 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Variety

Lisa Leslie at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Variety

The former professional basketball player continued to amp up her look with dainty drop earrings, a thin choker necklace, bracelets and a diamond ring. For glam, Leslie went with shimmering eyeshadow and a matte red lip. She styled half of her hair in two twists while the rest cascaded on the side of her shoulder.

Leslie’s footwear was the highlight of her ensemble. Instead of completing her look with pumps or sandals, the four-time Olympic gold medal winner’s look opted for a pair of black Nike sneakers. The sleek style included leather uppers, a sparkling Swoosh logo and a chunky white outsole.

Lisa Leslie attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Leon Bennett

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show was hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night was Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.