Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Niko Terho Added as New Resident, Reuniting With Thing About Harry's Jake Borelli

By Ryan Schwartz
 5 days ago
Grey’s Anatomy is staging a rom-com reunion this fall. Niko Terho , who starred opposite Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry , has boarded the venerable ABC medical drama for Season 19.

Per Deadline , Terho will play Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match,” according to the official character breakdown. “He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work.”

Of course, it could be a while before Tehro’s Lucas crosses paths with Borelli’s Schmitt. As viewers will recall, the Season 18 finale saw Schmitt and the rest of the surgical residents sent home after Grey Sloan Memorial’s teaching program was shut down by the Medical Accreditation Council.

Terho marks the medical drama’s second new hire of the season. Earlier this week, it was announced that Shondaland vet Alexis Floyd ( Inventing Anna ) had been cast as fellow first-year surgical resident Simone Griffin. (For more on that casting, click here .)

Grey’s Anatomy ‘s 19th season kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on ABC.

