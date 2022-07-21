UNITE INDY organization raises awareness, creates resources for Indy’s inner city

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was the start of back-to-school excitement and energy during this year’s Indianapolis Public Schools Back to School Festival. Parents and students found some much-needed support to get ready for the new school year. One by one, thousands of students and parents showed up at two Indianapolis Public Schools on Monday to stock up on free school supplies at the back-to-school festival. Each student received a backpack filled with several different school items including crayons, notebooks and folders.

