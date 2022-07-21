UNITE INDY organization raises awareness, creates resources for Indy’s inner city

Are you a thrill-seeker? United Way is looking for fundraisers to rappel from 300 feet. This summer, adventurous philanthropists will rappel down a 23-story building in downtown Indianapolis – in the name of fundraising for Hoosiers in need. Tom Wothke, who is rappelling this year, and Jessica French, United...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of young professionals and interns from across the region shared their culture and opportunities on Monday. Indy Chamber, in collaboration with several downtown Indy partners including IndyHub, hosted a Fast Forward event on Monday to highlight why Indianapolis is a top-tier destination to call home.
Dr. David Hampton, Executive Director of LISC Indianapolis, explained how LISC is building better neighborhoods in today’s “Access to Capital” segment. Plus, we met one of the winners of last year’s LISC Love Thy Neighborhood Awards and how that impacted their business. Hampton advises business owners...
Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Townships recently took his students on a summer field trip to Porter’s Cave near Gosport, Indiana, and he’s allowing the “Life.Style.Live!” viewers to join them. There they learned safe ‘caving’ practices and wandered through the dark caverns....
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People passing by the Scottish Rite Cathedral on North Meridan Street get to enjoy the sounds of the cathedral’s carillon bells. But one man gets to enjoy a bird’s eye view from the tower every day. “I am just the luckiest guy on earth,”...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Chamber is rolling out a pilot program, Business Equity for Indy. The groundwork for this program began in 2020, the same time the state was dealing with the impact of COVID-19 and crime. Indy Chamber representatives say if Indianapolis is to see further economic...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monument Circle is in the center of downtown Indianapolis, and at the center of Monument Circle is what many consider the city’s heart — the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. “We are in the heart of the city and it is a great opportunity to...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was the start of back-to-school excitement and energy during this year’s Indianapolis Public Schools Back to School Festival. Parents and students found some much-needed support to get ready for the new school year. One by one, thousands of students and parents showed up at two Indianapolis Public Schools on Monday to stock up on free school supplies at the back-to-school festival. Each student received a backpack filled with several different school items including crayons, notebooks and folders.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Hospital pediatric sleep specialist, Dr. Harish Rao joined News 8 Sunday, to discuss the topic of getting kids back in a school bedtime routine. “Parents can make this easier by making some changes in the days and weeks leading up to back to...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Daniel Pierson, chairman of the board of directors with the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protesters on both sides of the abortion debate made their voices heard Monday during rallies in and around the Indiana Statehouse as lawmakers debated a new bill that would further ban abortion in the state. “We’re advocating. We’re talking to our elected officials. We’re flooding their...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Survey: Four in 10 adults say it’s more difficult to pay bills. The share of Americans who report having difficulties paying their bills has surpassed its 2020 pandemic peak, according to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did not know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit opens Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. “Sleek: The Art of the Helmet” will features 27 helmets. Nine helmets will be from racing history, nine will be from current drivers, and nine more were designed by local artists. The artists are from different artistic mediums, range from age 18-65, and live in Indianapolis, Franklin, Lafayette and Winamac.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hugs, tears, and memories were shared to honor the couple that was killed in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. Family and friends are remembering Pedro and Rosa Pineda. On Saturday, mourners gathered at Templo la Hermosa, which means the Beautiful Temple, to pay tribute to the couple.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service will look into at least four reports of funnel clouds Sunday in central Indiana. The funnel clouds were spotted during severe weather in Belle Union, Carmel, Ellettsville, and Whitestown. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued tornado warnings for several parts of...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Sunday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The man died at the scene. He was identified Monday as Andres Guerra Balderas, 43. At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers found a man struck by a vehicle in...
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 16-year-old boy missing from New Castle in Henry County. Levi Triplett is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He was described as...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 5:40 a.m., police were called to an accident near Dancer’s Showclub in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. That’s just north of the Indianapolis International Airport and west of I-465.
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Less than a week after the Carmel deputy police chief was suspended, the city’s chief has resigned. Carmel Police Department Chief Jeff Horner has resigned. On July 20, he suspended deputy chief Joe Bickel “due to multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.” Horner had recommended that Bickel be terminated by the Carmel Police Merit Board, a suggestion supported by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.
