Just when fans were delighted to hear Bobby Shmurda’s debut album would be dropping sometime this summer, the rapper announced he has an EP on the way as well. Last week, Bobby Shmurda revealed via press release that his first post-prison EP, Bodboy, will drop on August 5. On top of the new EP, the Brooklyn rapper is also launching his label GS9 Records, in partnership with ONErpm. The EP’s first single, “Hoochie Daddy,” was released on Friday (July 22).

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO