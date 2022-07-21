Disney+ Adds R-Rated Marvel Movies ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Deadpool 2’ & ‘Logan’

Disney+ is adding three popular Marvel movie titles to its lineup, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, which will launch on the platform July 22. All three were produced by 20th Century Fox and are rated R.

As part of Disney’s acquisition of Fox assets, the company took over the Fox movie studio, which controls limited Marvel IP, including X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool. But until now, Fox’s R-rated Marvel movies had been kept off Disney+ in the U.S. (Deadpool and Deadpool 2 started streaming on Disney’s other platform, Hulu, last fall.)

Disney+ is billed as the home of Marvel fare, which has a branded section on the platform. Until this year, that only included family-friendly movies and series produced by Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, which carry PG-13 rating (and its TV equivalents, TV-PG, TV-14).

In March, Disney+ expanded into TV-MA/R territory by updating its existing Parental Controls in the U.S. (That already had been done internationally). It was done in conjunction with the introduction on the platform of all six of Marvel’s original seres for Netflix, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders limited series, produced by the now-defunct Marvel Television, which are all rated TV-MA.

Description of the three movies arriving to Disney+:

Deadpool (2016): Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Deadpool 2 (2018): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

Logan (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Disney will promote the arrival of the three films to Disney+ at Comic-Con with free mini chimichangas.