2022 Toyota GR86 Premium

By andrew.zielinski
 5 days ago
If a sports car with a head-turning design coupled with a fun drive, but still comes with a wallet-friendly sticker sounds enticing, consider the 2022 Toyota GR86. Entering the market starting under $28K, this 6-speed coupe packs 228 horsepower in a 2.4-liter, four cylinder engine. Available in manual or automatic with paddle shifters, along with dual chrome-tipped exhaust, and a Track Mode option using Vehicle Stability Control.

Note that it is classified as 2+2 sports car able to seat four, do not expect a quartet of Atlanta Hawks players to fit comfortably but hey, it’s a sports car ideal for couples. The Premium version, approximately $32K, comes with 18-inch, matte-black wheels and a color-accented spoiler. An additional perk we love is one free NASA (National Auto Sport Association) High Performance Driving Experience upon purchasing to truly realize what the GR86 has to offer.

Overall, the GR86 deserves some serious consideration with its sporty looks, value and the overall driving experience. It’s a nice bang for the buck coming from a highly respected Toyota family.

Fuel Economy: 20 city/30 highway

Price: Starting at $27,700 and reviewed in the Premium version at $31,800

Visit Toyota.com for more information.

Photos courtesy of Toyota.

Comments / 0

 

